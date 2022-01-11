Grey’s Anatomy will be back for another season and so will Netflix hit Emily in Paris

- On GTU this morning – “Grey’s Anatomy” has been renewed for season 19. ABC announced Monday that the series, already the longest-running medical drama in primetime television history, would return for a landmark 19th season. “‘Grey’s Anatomy’ has a global impact that can’t be overstated,” said executive producer and showrunner Krista Vernoff, who is set to return. “‘Grey’s’ touches, and sometimes changes, hearts and minds worldwide through the depth of connection people feel with these characters. I’m excited to work with our extraordinary writers to dream up where we go from here, and I’m always grateful to our partners at Disney and ABC for letting us tell bold stories with real impact.” Shonda Rhimes, who created the series, said, “I couldn’t be more excited that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season.
- And speaking of renewals, good news Emily in Paris fans: it looks like Emily Cooper’s (Lily Collins) extended stay in the City of Love will be much longer than we anticipated! The series, which has turned out to be one of Netflix’s most talked-about shows, has been renewed for both a third and fourth season, according to the streamer. So get ready for more Parisian adventures with Emily and friends, because there’s plenty more ahead! The hit dramedy earned Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for its first season, and left fans wanting more from the show following its big season 2 cliffhanger. And despite Emily in Paris getting its fair bit of criticism, the show’s viewing numbers and buzz the second time around were apparently enough to secure its future for two more seasons.
- Plus, sorry Nicea – your celebrity crush has found his match! Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari are engaged! The “Transformers” actor announced the happy news on Instagram Saturday night. “It’s on!!” Duhamel, 49, wrote, sharing a photo of himself and Mari, 28, on the beach. “She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!!” In the pic, Duhamel is holding a handwritten note that reads, “Audra Diane Mari Will You Marry Me?” Their engagement day, January 8, was also Mari’s 28th birthday. The pair have been dating since 2019.
- Finally, got a winter baby coming? Here are some creative names that are snow joke. Babies born in winter are special gifts, whether they arrive days before Christmas, start the new year off right in January, or deliver Valentine’s Day love. We have name options that will have you ooohing and ahhing or scratching your head!
