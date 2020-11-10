Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 crossover episode

It’s all hands on deck when the pandemic hits the season premieres of ABC’s Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy. When COVID-19 hits Seattle, the Station 19 crew leans on each other for support and the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial are faced with life and death situations on the frontlines of the pandemic.

The crossover premiere event begins with Station 19 season 4 premiere at 8 pm (ET/PT) followed by Grey’s Anatomy two-hour season 17 premiere at 9 pm (ET/PT). We got to talk with Grey’s Anatomy star Chandra Wilson and Jason George from Station 19. Hear what fans can expect!

