Gretchen Jensen, a former GTU host, joined us on the show today to discuss her health.

Back in January, Jensen was diagnosed with cancer. She shared how difficult the journey was, but how positive she had to be with the process. She doesn’t need pity, but positivity as she fights this battle.

During this process, she enforces the use of positive self-talk. If she wakes up feeling off, she talks herself back into shape. She talks to her body to let herself know that she is strong enough to get through each day. Through this power of positive talk, she scattered negativity out of her mind.

With this strong and positive mindset, she was able to be strong and mentally choose to be kind and healthy.