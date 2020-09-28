Does thinking of moving stress you out? Green Day Moving makes it easy

Dezmond Trujillo-Carter, owner of Green Day Moving company stopped by to tell us all about his wonderful local business. Moving can be overwhelming, but with this company you can have peace of mind. Tried and true, Green Day has been hired and loved by some of our very own hosts! Dezmond tells us we need to follow these steps to help us have a great experience:
- Create a to do list
- Pack an immediate needs bag
- Confirm available move in/move out date
- Do not overpack boxes
- Defrost and unload refrigerators and freezers
- Mark boxes properly
- Furniture placement
- Don’t need it, don’t pack it
Schedule any move for the month of October, and get one man for free! Find all the details online at: www.GreenDayMoving.com on facebook: https://www.facebook.com/greendaymoving