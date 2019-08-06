You know her. You love her. It’s Chef Lesli from Harmons, back in the GTU kitchen! For this recipe, Chef Lesli is really spicing things up. Green Chile Pineapple Marmalade with Pork Tenderloin. No need to leave the house for a fancy restaurant, Harmon’s has all you need.
Makes 8 (½ pints)
Ingredients:
- 2 medium lemons
- 2 cups shredded carrots
- 2 cups frozen chopped green chile (mild, medium, or hot), thawed and drained
- 2 cups canned crushed pineapple in juice
- 1 cup orange juice
- 6 cups granulated sugar
- Vegetable oil
- 1 (1-lb) pork tenderloin
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
Instructions:
To make marmalade:
- Scrub lemons. Cut a ¼” slice off each end of each lemon and discard end pieces.
- Slice lemons crosswise as thinly as possible, removing any seeds.
- Add carrots, green chile, pineapple in juice, lemon slices, and orange juice to an 8-quart nonstick pan; stir to combine.
- Bring mixture to a boil over medium heat; reduce heat and simmer 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in granulated sugar.
- Return mixture to a boil, stirring constantly.
- Clip a candy thermometer to the side of the pan, making sure the bulb is completely submerged.
- Boil the marmalade until thick and the temperature reaches 218°, stirring often at the beginning and constantly toward the end of the cooking period to prevent sticking and burning. Remove from heat.
- Ladle hot marmalade into clean jars, leaving a ¼” headspace.
- Attach two-piece lids. Refrigerate for up to 1 month.
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
To make the pork:
- Heat a frying pan over medium-high heat and add a drizzle of oil.
- Liberally season pork with salt and pepper.
- When oil shimmers, add pork and sear on first side until browned, about 3 minutes.
- Repeat until well browned on all sides.
- Transfer to a rimmed baking sheet and roast in the oven until a meat thermometer reaches 145 degrees.