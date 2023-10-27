Cooper Home Entertainment is a family affair. Brothers Jon Cooper, CCO and Founder, along with James Cooper, Head of Production and Founder, tell us they wanted to create content that families can comfortably watch and enjoy.

“Bound in Blood” is filmed locally, and boasts incredible quality and a captivating plot. When a new prophecy exposes 16-year-old Jess Argos as the foretold “Destroyer of the Gods,” her dysfunctional family must come together and learn what it really means to be a family in order to fight off the Greek Gods and their monsters that threaten to tear them apart.

You can help make the vision a reality by backing them at seedandspark.com