Do you have a graduate this year? Would you like to do something special to celebrate this accomplishment? Let Adriana Hanzon of Fun, Love, and Family on Instagram help you with these fun and simple ideas!

Graduation candy bar . Have a sweet and fun candy bar with signs that compliment the candy. ‘So long suckers’ (lollipops), honor rolls (tootsie rolls), aren’t you a smartie?! (Smarties), book worm (gummy worms), you’re one smart cookie! (Oreos), love you to pieces (Reese’s pieces), student loans (100 grand), reach for the stars (starbursts), graduation diplomas (pirouettes with ribbons or string cheese with ribbons)

Graduation cap brownies. These fun and delicious treats will be a hit. All you need are little brownies turned upside down, Ghirardelli chocolate squares, M&Ms and airheads. Use frosting, Nutella or melted chocolate as 'glue,' (I use Nutella).

Walking taco bar . Get some individual chips and taco toppings. You could include signs like: 'taco about a party!' Or 'nacho average graduate'. 1. Pick a bag of chips 2. Crush them 3. Open it and add any toppings you want!

Words of Wisdom jar (or book) . Have your guests write down their best advice on pieces of paper that they'll put inside a jar or a graduation cap . If you don't want to keep the notes, you could later take pictures of their advice and keep an electronic copy instead.

Get a book like 'Oh the Places You'll Go' and have your kid's teachers write notes to your kids year after year. You can start this at any time and in any grade! You could also have family and friends share their love as well.

