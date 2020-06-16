Great gifts for Fathers Day

Fathers’ Day is quickly approaching this Sunday, June 21st, and Deena Maria Manzanares with ABC4 stops in and speaks with the owner of Grip6, BJ Minson to check out the amazing gift ideas they have for dad, no matter what he is into.

Make sure you mention you saw this on ABC4 and get 25% off!

BJ Minson started GRIP6 with a vision of a company that created things that were simple, functional, long-lasting, made in the USA, and that people loved. He started with a belt. BJ was an engineering student, he loved product design and manufacturing. When he designed a unique belt that worked well, he saw an opportunity for a step toward making a difference.

At Grip6 the belts and buckles are all interchangeable. They offer multiple colors, various buckles, and designs and they’re not just for dad. Grip6 Belts are for Men, women, and kids!

A few more details about Grips6:

Lifetime warranty.

USA Made.

Badgerbite Tight.

FuseLock.

Grip6 has new products on the horizon to watch out for like wool socks and wallets. Follow Grip6 on Twitter, Pinterest, Youtube, Instagram, and Facebook to make sure you’re the first to find out about the latest and greatest they have to offer!

