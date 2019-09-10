It’s time to spoil the man in your life! Dawn McCarthy of Dawn’s Corner brought some great gift ideas for the guys in your life.

JCPenney (Men’s grooming)- JCPenney is the one-stop-shop for stylish and affordable gifts for men, including these shave sets and credit card multi toolwith 10 functions. JCPenney offers a variety of on-trend, quality styles at affordable prices every day.

JCPenney (Kids Clothes) – JCPenney offers a variety of on-trend, quality styles at affordable prices for the entire family. With a range of fashion forward products to fit everyone’s unique style, JCPenney is a one-stop-shop where the guys will find items they love for less time, money and effort. These styles featured selected for the boys/teens will keep them looking on point, and in fashion.

Nature Lab Tokyo (Perfect Shine Clarifying Scalp Scrub) – Clear your mind and your hair with this zen-inducing 3-in-1 foaming scalp scrub. Made with gentle exfoliating sugar crystals to clear product build-up, probiotic sake water to balance your skin’s pH, and ultra-hydrating Hyaluronic Acid for shine, it’s the key to your healthiest hair ever.

Grass Fed Coffee – Grass Fed sets itself apart from other coffees because it uses organic, fair trade coffee, MCT oil, and has ZERO sugar. Plus, it is sustainablyproduced and uses grass fed butter that is high in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, with higher levels of CLA’s, Vitamin K2, and Omega-3’s as compared to butter made from grain-fed cattle. Grass Fed is also a Keto diet favorite!

Clarisonic Mia Men – Engineered for men, the new Mia Men device is designed to address men’s skin needs effectively and effortlessly. Paired with the new Charcoal Brush Head, the device gently massages the skin to draw out impurities from pores, washing away excess sebum and pollution particles for cleaner, clear looking skin. Within 60 seconds, users will experience two cleanses with optimized intensity and duration for men’s thicker skin.

For products featured on air, please contact Dawn@Dawnscorner.com for further information.