Great gift ideas for moms

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Dawn McCarthy, Beauty & Lifestyle Advisor of Dawn’s Corner, gave us a Sneak Peek into 5 Great Gift ideas for all types of Moms for Mother’s Day.

Olay Regenerist Mineral Sunscreen Moisturizer with SPF 30 is formulated with 100% zinc oxide. This breakthrough formula offers sheer protection against broad-spectrum UVA/UVB rays, and is crafted to quickly absorb without the greasy residue and give long-lasting hydration, all while protecting the skin. Available on Olay.com for under $30,or check out your local retailer.

RememBar– was created by Jennifer Graziano, in collaboration with a former Tiffany & Co. designer. Each piece is highly engineered and designed with a screw closure that can only be opened with a custom screwdriver. Crafted with the highest-quality materials, each piece is fully customizable with an 0.08-carat precious gem birthstone and allows for additional engraving.

Chariteas – has the perfect gift options for the tea-loving mom with custom tea blends from sustainable tea farms all over the world. Chariteas cares about the environment and with each purchase of tea, they replant trees. Choose from prepackaged tea flights, individual tea blends, or teaware and aprons to give mom the ultimate tea party for Mother’s Day.

Nanobebe’s– brand-new Flexy Silicone Baby Bottle completely sold out on Amazon in 3 days – and for good reason. This celeb and parent-favorite is squeezably soft, super easy to clean, and has a natural feel that babies love. It’s a rockstar at preventing colic, so little ones can achieve a smooth, fuss-free feeding routine.

Telic foot wear– This beautifully designed sandal has an anatomically correct footbed and is offered in four colors. With a slight wedge and adjustable straps, it can be dressed up or dressed down. It is contoured to support the arches of your feet and has a deep heel cup with great medial arch and metatarsal support. This is an excellent sandal for moms who love arch support and cushioning, yet want something a little dressier than a flip flop. It floats, is non-porous, anti- bacterial, and machine washable! Check out their boots too!

For products featured on air, please contact Dawn@Dawnscorner.com for further information.