Hairstylist Joshua Lucero is changing the game when it comes to your salon experience. We loved having Joshua and stylist Alan Gonzalez in studio to talk about the gender-affirming services offered at Lucero Hair and Wellness.

Not only is this an inclusive space where you’ll feel seen and respected, but the pricing is based on the time spent and your specific service. There is no one size fits all! Joshua explains why this business is gratuity free, and we see a live hair styling demo using his own incredible line of products and techniques.

The game is changing, and we love how the multi-talented Joshua is leading the change!

Joshua @lucerohair_andwellness Facebook: Lucero Hair and Wellness TikTok: @Lucerohairandwellness and Alan @the_boujie_barber

www.lucerohairandwellness.com