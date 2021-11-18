Gratitude journals that can change your life

While the power of gratitude is so strong it can also be taken for granted at times. Creator and CEO of Remarkable Journals, Laura Solorzano, joins us to tell viewers how gratitude can be used as a superpower in our lives. She says it can literally rewire our brains!

Solorzano discussed that one of the common ways it’s easily taken for granted is because it’s free. Studies have proven that while practicing gratitude there is a change in the chemical makeup of our brains. She also said it can help people overcome daily struggles of anxiety, overwhelm, and comparison. She even shared how the simple practice of gratitude helped her overcome an eating disorder she battled for many years.

All of their journals incorporate the powerful tool of gratitude. This can range from adults’ and children’s daily gratitude to grief and, spiritual strength, etc.

Be sure to check out Remarkable Journals on Instagram and visit their website! GTU viewers can also receive 15% off for the rest of the weekend by using code GTU.