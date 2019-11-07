Just in time for Thanksgiving, Ganel-lyn Condie visited us to talk all about how gratitude changes your brain. Being grateful can improve metabolism, reduce stress and increase feelings of self-worth and compassion. Gratitude also helps teenagers lower risks of bullying and suicide.

Here are some steps to help you become more grateful:

Daily journal writing- practice writing a few things you are grateful for each day Shout out time- do this weekly with your family Express daily gratitude for your friends and family Daily reflection- look at your reflection in the mirror and think about one quality you like about yourself

A Miami study in 2015 showed that people who are more grateful are more physically active, report less illness and feel positive and optimistic about their lives. Gratitude re-wires your brain to feel better.