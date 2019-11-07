Live Now
Watch Midday Live Now

How gratitude changes your brain

Good Things Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Just in time for Thanksgiving, Ganel-lyn Condie visited us to talk all about how gratitude changes your brain. Being grateful can improve metabolism, reduce stress and increase feelings of self-worth and compassion. Gratitude also helps teenagers lower risks of bullying and suicide.

Here are some steps to help you become more grateful:

  1. Daily journal writing- practice writing a few things you are grateful for each day
  2. Shout out time- do this weekly with your family
  3. Express daily gratitude for your friends and family
  4. Daily reflection- look at your reflection in the mirror and think about one quality you like about yourself

A Miami study in 2015 showed that people who are more grateful are more physically active, report less illness and feel positive and optimistic about their lives. Gratitude re-wires your brain to feel better.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Table Talk

More Table Talk

Coming Up

More GTU Coming Up

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Good Things Utah Sponsors

Good Things Utah Facebook