Looking for something comfortable to wear and also match with your mini, Abbie Godderidge has you covered with her t-shirt business.

Tate’s Tees became a creative outlet Godderidge started to make cute clothes for her and her son. She has customized each tee with sayings that are personal to her family. She mentioned that each night her son says a prayer, he thanks God for his momma. This was the inspiration behind “Thank you for my mama, amen.”

Tate’s Tees has something for everyone and will be launching new releases for Spring and Summer. They offer sizes 2T- 5T for kids and S-XL for adults with more sizes and designs coming soon.

Use the code GTU15 for 15% off your entire order.

Instagram: @tates.tees

Website: www.tatesteesco.com