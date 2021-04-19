Grapefruit Jalapeno Mint Ice Tea Spritzer

Katie McMinn, owner of Hint of Lavender shared this tasty mocktail recipe that even your kids will be able to enjoy! This drink has a great punch of flavor, that even your guests will be asking for the recipe!
Even though this drink is a non-alcoholic beverage you can easily 1-2 shot of grapefruit vodka or citrus rum to transform this mocktail into a tasty cocktail.
Ingredients:
-1 cup sugar
-1 cup water
-1 grapefruit (if you don’t want to squeeze a grapefruit buy grapefruit juice)
-2-3 sliced jalapenos
-1/4 cup mint iced tea
-1 cup ginger ale
Simple Syrup Directions:
1. Bring 1 cup sugar and 1 cup water to boil.
2. Add 2-3 sliced jalapenos to the pot and lower the heat to medium and heat for 5 minutes.
3. Strain the liquid into a pourable container. After it is to room temp you can store it in the frig for up to a week.
Spritzer Directions:
1. Fill a glass with ice.
2. Add 1/4 cup of the jalapeno simple syrup
3. Add 1/4 cup of mint iced tea
4. Add juice from one grapefruit
5. Add 1 cup of ginger ale
6. Stir it up and enjoy.
For a garnish, you can add a simple mint sprig. You can slice a jalapeno and slide it up the mint sprig. You can grab a garish stick and add a mint sprig, a slice of jalapeno, and a slice of grapefruit.
