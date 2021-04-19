Grapefruit Jalapeno Mint Ice Tea Spritzer

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Katie McMinn, owner of Hint of Lavender shared this tasty mocktail recipe that even your kids will be able to enjoy! This drink has a great punch of flavor, that even your guests will be asking for the recipe!

Even though this drink is a non-alcoholic beverage you can easily 1-2 shot of grapefruit vodka or citrus rum to transform this mocktail into a tasty cocktail.

Ingredients:

-1 cup sugar

-1 cup water

-1 grapefruit (if you don’t want to squeeze a grapefruit buy grapefruit juice)

-2-3 sliced jalapenos

-1/4 cup mint iced tea

-1 cup ginger ale

Simple Syrup Directions:

1. Bring 1 cup sugar and 1 cup water to boil.

2. Add 2-3 sliced jalapenos to the pot and lower the heat to medium and heat for 5 minutes.

3. Strain the liquid into a pourable container. After it is to room temp you can store it in the frig for up to a week.

Spritzer Directions:

1. Fill a glass with ice.

2. Add 1/4 cup of the jalapeno simple syrup

3. Add 1/4 cup of mint iced tea

4. Add juice from one grapefruit

5. Add 1 cup of ginger ale

6. Stir it up and enjoy.

For a garnish, you can add a simple mint sprig. You can slice a jalapeno and slide it up the mint sprig. You can grab a garish stick and add a mint sprig, a slice of jalapeno, and a slice of grapefruit.

Check out Katie McMinn on IG & FB.