We were joined today by Lydia Martinez and Corinne Hone from Hone Your Social.

Martinez, CEO, and Hone, Founder, talked about an exciting new collaboration with Salt City Grant for Growth- a 3 month, $30,000 marketing services grant tailored for small business owners. The grant is enlisting the help of 3 of Utah’s leading marketing experts to assist in the research and technical side of the grant.

Candidates can apply now through next Thursday, June 30th, to get marketing skills, secrets, and strategies to boost them in 2022. With the grant comes content calendar, analysis, photography, videography and social media support. This program will span 3 months and help the small business grow and set them up for a year of marketing success.

For more information, follow @capture.haus, @ellemarketingandevents, and @hone.your.social on Instagram.

To apply, https://www.ellemarketingandevents.com/salt-city-grant-for-growth/ follow this link.