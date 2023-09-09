COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Dr. Gregory Anderson joins Granger Medical Clinic from Steward Medical Group. He is a native of Salt Lake City and has been involved in the training of residents and fellows for over 25 years. He has devoted time and resources to ‘Amanaki Fo’ou by teaching limb salvage, foot/ankle surgery, and wound care. Dr. Anderson found this to be incredibly rewarding and was able to mentor young Tongan surgical residents in complicated foot surgeries due to diabetic-related foot infections.

Dr. Anderson’s philosophy is to use conservative treatment plans to help avoid surgery when possible. He performs complicated foot and ankle and revision surgeries. He enjoys teaching, training, and mentoring residents/fellows through the IMC Podiatric Residency Program. He is a fellowship director for the ACFAS and is board certified.

He has trained over 80 residents and fellows and finds this work to be the best way he can give back to his profession and feels that he learns a great deal from these young doctors.

If you or a loved one has an open wound on your leg or foot that hasn’t healed – see Dr. Greg Anderson. If you have Medicare you may qualify for a special program. Don’t wait.

Services Provided:

Treats foot and ankle problems both medically and surgically

Diabetic foot care

Wound grafting

Limb salvage

Sports medicine

Visit GrangerMedical.com for more information.

Granger Medical Clinic

Cottonwood Heights Location

6322 South 3000 East Suite 100

Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121

801.576.2015

Sponsored by Granger Medical Clinic.