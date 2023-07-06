Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Put a gluten free twist on the classic potato salad, so all of your guests can enjoy. Emma Drennan is @mylifeaftergluten on Instagram and joined us on the show to share the recipe.

Ingredients:

Instant Pot Potato Wedges

1 C water

4-5 lbs russet potatoes, cut into wedges, LEAVE SKIN ON

sea salt/black pepper sprinkled

1/2 small onion, diced if you have a large onion, you’ll only need 1/4

Dressing

1 C Mayo I like Best Foods

1 C Miracle Whip I use the light Miracle Whip

1 large squirt of yellow mustard

2 1/4 tsp sea salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 TBSP DILL pickle juice straight from your pickle jar in the fridge 🙂

1 TBSP Worcestershire sauce I use Lea and Perrins

Ingredients to add AFTER you stir the potatoes into the sauce

2 oz diced pimentos don’t use the liquid that they are packed in

1 bunch green onions, diced use both the green and the bulb

5 large boiled eggs, diced reserve a few pretty slices to garnish the top

fresh parsley for garnish on top

paprika for sprinkling as a garnish on top

Directions:

Instant Pot Potato Wedges

1. Gather an instant pot, and place the trivet inside. Pour 1 cup of water.

2. Wash and cut potatoes into wedges. DO NOT PEEL. Cut out any bad parts though, then place into the instant pot on the trivet. After you have a layer of potatoes, sprinkle a little sea salt and black pepper, then add another layer.

3. Keep adding potatoes until you get to the max fill line. Top with diced onions.

4. Close the lid, making sure the vent is closed, and set the time to manual for 12 minutes. This will take about 20 minutes to come to pressure. As soon as the 12 minutes are done, QUICK RELEASE the pressure.

5. Carefully open the instant pot, and using a large spoon, remove some of the potato wedges to a plate. You will move them in batches, remove the skin, and cut into bite-sized pieces.

Make the Sauce-while the potatoes are cooking

1. While the potatoes are cooking, gather a very large bowl for mixing. Add the mayo, miracle whip, mustard, dill pickle juice, Worcestershire sauce, sea salt, and pepper. Stir well.

2. When the potatoes are done and the first layer is on a plate cooling for a few minutes, carefully(as they are still very hot!), remove the skin of the potato wedges using a paring knife(or whatever knife you want). Then slice the wedge into bite-sized pieces and place into the bowl with sauce.

3. Repeat until all the potatoes are done. After placing a “layer” of potatoes into the sauce, stir them into the sauce to keep them coated so they don’t dry out, but instead start absorbing the sauce.

Once all the potatoes are cut up and stirred into the sauce, you can now add the last few ingredients.

1. Add the diced pimentos, green onions, and diced hard-boiled eggs(REMEMBER TO SAVE 4-5 whole slices for garnish). I have an egg slicer, so I slice my eggs one direction, then turn the egg and slice it the other direction. This gives very pretty thin-looking slices. But feel free to dice your eggs however you like.

2. Stir these into the potatoes very gently. Once they are mixed in well, taste to see if you need to add any more sea salt or black pepper. KEEP IN MIND, that sea salt will deepen in its flavor while this salad sits in the fridge, so even if it isn’t quite as salty as you like, resist adding too much more salt.

3. After it passes the taste test, scoop salad into a pretty serving bowl and smooth the top of the salad. Place 4-5 pretty sliced on the top. You could do more or less–this is the fun part! Then very lightly sprinkle paprika over the top, and place a bit of fresh parsley for garnishing.

4. Cover bowl in plastic wrap, and refrigerate at least 2-3 hours, preferably overnight. The flavors really deepen overnight.

5. Before serving, remove the plastic wrap carefully. It can get some condensation and you don’t want that to drip onto your salad.

6. Remember this is a cold salad, so don’t leave it out for hours at your party without keeping it cool.:)

Notes:

If you have a shared kitchen-meaning you also have people who eat gluten in your household, use a jar that is freshly opened OR what I like to do is buy the squirt bottles.

How to make boiled eggs in the instant pot with trivet:

8 lg eggs(or less if you need less)

1 C water

Instructions:

1. Place trivet in Instant Pot. Place eggs on the trivet. Pour water in. Seal Instant Pot making sure the vent is in the sealed position. Set to Manual for 4 minutes for large brown eggs.

2. After the 4 minutes is done, let it naturally depress for 3 minutes. Then quick release.

3. Immediately remove eggs and place in an ice bath(large bowl with water and ice)

4. When eggs are cooled, they are ready to eat. Store in the refrigerator.