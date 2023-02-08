SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – All of the best and most delicious meals come from family recipes, and that is especially true with Grandma Crane’s Pecan Pie! Randy Crane joined us in the kitchen to show us his grandma’s special pie recipe, and not only is this recipe delicious, but it is also extremely easy to make!

Ingredients:

2/3 Cup Granulated Sugar

1/3 Cup Melted Butter

1 Cup Corn Syrup

1/2 Tsp Salt

3 Eggs

1 & 1 half Cup Pecan Halves

Pastry for a 9 inch Pie Pan (see Butter Pie Crust @greatfoodfyi)

Directions:

Preheat your oven 375 Add sugar, corn syrup, salt and melted butter to a medium bowl and mix until well combined. Add 3 eggs one at a time mixing each until well incorporated. Add the pecans and gently stir until well combined. Add the mixture to an unbaked 9 inch pie crust. Place in the center rack of the oven and turn temp down to 350 and bake until set. Approx. 50 – 53 mins Let cool on at room temp for at least 2 hours Enjoy!

You can find Randy on Instagram at @greatfoodfyi!