GRAND STAIRCASE-ESCALANTE NATIONAL MONUMENT, Southern Utah (Good Things Utah) – The Bureau of Land Management, a division of the U.S. Department of The Interior, is currently reviewing the Environmental Impact Statement of Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in Southern Utah. The Resource Management Plan (RMP) and Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) which would replace the existing 2020 Record of Decision and Approved Resource Management Plans for the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument and 2020 Record of Decision and Approved Resource Management Plan for the Kanab-Escalante Planning Area. The draft RMP and EIS includes consideration for proposed areas of critical environmental concern and recreational target shooting closures.

The BLM held the last public engagement meeting virtually on 10/25/2023.

The BLM is seeking public review and comments from interested and affected parties concerning the draft Environmental Impact Statement. Multiple opportunities are available for interested stakeholders or members of the public to learn about the planning process, submit comments, and ask questions. The public can review a hard copy of the Draft Environmental Impact Statement at the Paria River District Office.

BLM Paria River District, 669 S Highway 89A, Kanab, UT

At Your Leisure strives to promote proper land use while advocating to retain land access for all motorized and non-motorized recreational activities. With the BLM’s latest travel management plan on the horizon, the period to comment is coming to an end. You can comment on the management plan by clicking here: https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2020343/510

