Because what pairs better with luxurious living than fine dining and fresh desserts? At Summit Vista, a life plan community in Taylorsville, residents are treated like VIP members of an all-inclusive resort with full access to nutritious, restaurant-quality food.

Summit Vista’s Associate Executive Director Marcus Cordova, and Sous/ Pastry Chef Sarah Bias, joined us in the kitchen today to share one of Marcus’ famous family recipes that Summit Vista residents get to enjoy, and now you can right from your kitchen! We’re talking strawberry shortcake with a twist — a fresh bite for your summer evenings!

Grand Marnier Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Compote Ingredients:

1 quart strawberries, hulled and quartered

1/4 cup sugar, plus 3 tablespoons

Zest and juice of 1 orange

1/4 cup Grand Marnier or other orange liquor

Biscuit Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

8 tablespoons unsalted butter, cold and cubed

2/3 cup half & half, plus 1/4 cup for brushing biscuit tops

8 teaspoons coarse sugar

1 quart Vanilla Ice Cream (store bought, good quality)

Chantilly Cream Ingredients:

1 cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons confectioner’s sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. In a medium mixing bowl, toss the strawberries, Grand Marnier, orange zest and juice, and 1/4 cup sugar together. Set aside to macerate. In a bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, and 3 tablespoons of sugar. Cut the cold butter into cubes approximately 1/4″ in size. Toss the butter into the flour mixture and rub with your fingers until it’s blended into the flour, but small pieces still remain. Make a well in the center and pour in 2/3 cup half & half and gently mix it in with a fork, being careful not to over mix the dough. Turn the dough onto a lightly floured surface and fold it over itself a couple of times until it just holds together. Pat or roll the dough out to 3/4″ thickness and cut out 8 round 3″ biscuits. Transfer the biscuits to a parchment paper lined baking sheet. Brush the tops of each biscuit with the remaining half & half and sprinkle each with 1 teaspoon of coarse sugar. Bake in a preheated oven for 12-15 minutes or until the biscuits have risen and are a light, golden brown color. Remove from oven and let cool. Split each biscuit, spoon some strawberry compote into the bottom of a margarita glass, and place biscuit bottoms in glass. Top with more strawberry compote followed by biscuit tops. Top with ice cream and garnish with Chantilly Cream, fresh strawberries, and mint.

And there you have it. Who says your older loved ones can’t enjoy a little Grand Marnier with their strawberry shortcake? Try this unique take on strawberry shortcake at home to see just how well your loved ones are living at Summit Vista!

Visit summitvista.com for more information.

