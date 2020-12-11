Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Xavier Baudinet is the executive pastry chef at the beautiful The Grand America Hotel in downtown SLC. We loved having him drop by our kitchen to show us how Grand America Bread pudding with rum sauce is made, as well as have him spoil us with holiday pastries, and mouth-watering macarons! Find Xavier on IG at @xavierbaudinet and The Grand America Hotel on IG at @thegrandamerica

Rum Sauce

Ingredients: 4 1/2Ounce Butter 4Ounce Sugar 3.008Ounce Brown Sugar 3/8Cup Apple Juice 3/8Cup Heavy Cream .016 bottle Meyer’s Rum

Method: 1. Cut butter into tall plastic tub. 2. Bring to a boil the sugars, juice, cream, and rum. 3. Let boil for 5 minutes. 4. Pour into plastic tub with the butter. 5. Puree butter and liquid until smooth. 6. Chill.



Bread Pudding Custard



Ingredients: 1 3/8Quart – Liquid Measure Cream 7 11/16Ounce Sugar 15/16 Each Vanilla Beans 5/16 Each Cinnamon Sticks 6 1/6 Each Eggs 1 1/4 Each Egg Yolks Method: 1. Split and scrape vanilla beans, and place into a large pot. 2. Add the cream, sugar, and cinnamon sticks. 3. Bring to a gentle simmer and remove from the heat. 4. Whisk together the eggs and yolks. Add some of the cream mixture. Whisk until combined. 5. Add the rest of the cream, then strain and chill.





Bread Pudding Finished Product

Ingredients: 4 Lbs +3.021 Ounce Croissants Method: Preheat oven to 400F 1. Break the cooked croissants into pieces, and place into a large mixing bowl. 2. Add the custard to the bowl. 3. Gently mix the two together. 4. Pour into a round chaffing dish. 5. Cover tightly with plastic wrap, then aluminum foil. 6. Place the chaffer in a water bath. 7. Bake for 70 minutes.