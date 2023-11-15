- On Good Things Utah this morning – We are tackling airplane etiquette on the show today. Gospel singer Bobbi Storm has sparked debate online after she was recorded singing on a Delta flight following her Grammy nominations, despite a Delta crew member telling her to sit down, and requesting that she “be quiet”.
- Storm shared the incident in an Instagram video post Saturday, writing in the post’s comment section that she had sung on flights before and that she had not broken any laws. “I just found out I’m up for two Grammys. My very first time, you guys,” Storm is heard saying in the video to passengers near her seat, some of whom applaud the news. Storm, a contributing singer on Maverick City Music’s gospel album, “The Maverick Way,” is nominated along with the group for best gospel album and best contemporary Christian music performance/song for the group’s song “God Problems.” In the video, the same crew member who initially told Storm to sit in her seat and quiet down is seen walking back a second time to talk to the singer again.
- The incident has raised questions about proper plane etiquette. “The point is the flight is not your stage and there is a time and a place, which a public flight was not the place!” one Instagram user wrote in the video’s comment section. “It’s disheartening how we are stifled from sharing our joy because of others’ ego and misery,” another wrote. Author and etiquette expert Diane Gottsman told “Good Morning America” that both reactions were understandable.
- “Clearly, there were people who were uncomfortable. Others who probably enjoyed her singing, lovely voice. But there was a time and a place,” Gottsman said. In a statement to ABC News, Delta said it had been in contact with Storm following the incident and noted that it is always crucial for flight passengers to listen to crew members’ directions. “Delta has been in contact with this customer. For the safety of our customers and crew, it’s always important to follow crew instructions,” the statement read.
Grammy nominated singer almost kicked off a Delta flight
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
