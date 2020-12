Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Grammy nominated musician Jenny Oaks Baker from the movie Christmas Eve gave us a lovely, live concert right in our studio this morning! Christmas Eve is back at a Megaplex near you, and we can’t wait to add it to our holiday to-do list.

Jenny serenades, as well as tells us about her personal connection to the film, as well as how’s she’s stayed busy and creative this year, and her love of performing with family.

www.jennyoaksbaker.com