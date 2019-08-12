Grab your paintbrush and friends for paint night

It’s time to get artsy! Whether you love to paint, or you’ve never picked up a paintbrush, a paint night is made for you. Caleb Ceran with paintwithceran.com gave Deena some pointers on how to paint and it all came together! Deena showed off her painting at the end of the segment and it was beautiful.

The classes are great for a girls night out or date night. So grab your friends and give it a try! Caleb will even travel to you so your group can paint in peace.

For more information on classes and prices, visit paintwithceran.com