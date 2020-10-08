Grab your chips and guacamole, Salsa is our Pet of the Week

This is sweet Salsa, he’s in an awesome foster home with wonderful foster mom, Candace.

This beautiful boy is Salsa, an amazing six-month-old teenager. There is no doubt that Salsa is a kitten. He LOVES to play! After enough playtime, he likes to crash on the scratching post, on his bed by the window, or next to you in bed or on the couch. When he wants attention, he wants it now, and can be very demanding, following you around until you pet him. He really wants to play with his foster sibling dogs, unfortunately they aren’t interested, but he would do great with a dog who wants to play!

Although he prefers to be with his foster mom over the foster sisters or dad, he is still okay with them picking him up and loving on him. He has a plastic lid that he absolutely LOVES to carry around the house and sometimes play catch with. He also loves food! You’ll definitely have to keep an eye on that so he doesn’t steal. Salsa would be a hilarious addition to your family!

For info on adoptions go to

www. utah.bestfriends.org