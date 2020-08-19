GR Kitchen is delicious Greek cuisine

GR kitchen in Midvale is mouth-watering Green cuisine! They spoiled us with a delicious spread today, and we loved sampling popular menu items. Pay them a visit today, and help us Save the Faves!
We had the Greek salad with gyro meat, the chicken gyro with lemon rice and Greek salad, the couscous bowl with falafel and veggies, and pita and dips: Tzatziki ( yogurt & cucumber), Kafteri ( spicy red pepper & feta), hummus.
GR kitchen is a fast casual build your own Greek, with all meals under $11! They use recycled plates, and catering is available at just $11 per person.
Visit GR Kitchen from 11 am – 8 pm, the dinning room and patio are open! Stop in at 7702 Union Park Ave, Midvale, and order online eatgrkitchen.com They can also be found on Uber, DoorDash, and Grubhub
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.