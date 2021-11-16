Gourmet vegan doughnuts

If you or someone you know is vegan and just craving a doughnut, The Big O Doughnuts can solve your problem! They offer delicious vegan doughnuts and manager, Ally Curzon, is here discussing why it was created.

After craving a doughnut and not being able to eat one due to dietary restrictions, Curzon and her mom started experimenting with recipes in their kitchen. The closest bakery she could have one at was in Vegas which is too far away so they thought to make their own. They started by selling them at farmer’s markets and since people loved them so much they decided to open a shop.

While they have so many unique flavors and different kinds of doughnuts, Curzon said one of their most popular is the churro flavor. They can even customize and write on them so they’re perfect for the next event you’re trying to plan.

To try one for yourself, visit Big O Doughnuts at 248 W 900 S in Salt Lake! Also, visit their website, and Instagram, or call their store at (385) 770-7024 to place your order.