Gourmet Rice Krispie Treats

Today on GTU, Lindy Davies showed us how to make her famous Rice Krispie treats!

Ingredients:

  • 1 stick of butter
  • 1 10 oz bag of mini Jet-Puff marshmallows
  • 6 cups of rice krispies cereal
  • Sea salt
  • 2 cups of crushed pretzels
  • Dark chocolate to drizzle

Directions:

  1. In large saucepan brown the butter.
  2. Transfer butter to a bigger pot and add marshmallows.
  3. Stir until completely melted.
  4. Add the 6 cups of Rice Krispies cereal and sprinkle sea salt all over.
  5. Stir until well coated.
  6. Transfer to coated pan.
  7. Top with pretzels and chocolate.
  8. Wait an hour (if you can) and enjoy!

If you don’t want to put in the work yourself, we don’t blame you! Just visit Lindy’s Instagram: @krispies_ut to order for yourself!

