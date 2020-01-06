Gourmet Rice Krispie Treats

Today on GTU, Lindy Davies showed us how to make her famous Rice Krispie treats!
Ingredients:
- 1 stick of butter
- 1 10 oz bag of mini Jet-Puff marshmallows
- 6 cups of rice krispies cereal
- Sea salt
- 2 cups of crushed pretzels
- Dark chocolate to drizzle
Directions:
- In large saucepan brown the butter.
- Transfer butter to a bigger pot and add marshmallows.
- Stir until completely melted.
- Add the 6 cups of Rice Krispies cereal and sprinkle sea salt all over.
- Stir until well coated.
- Transfer to coated pan.
- Top with pretzels and chocolate.
- Wait an hour (if you can) and enjoy!
If you don’t want to put in the work yourself, we don’t blame you! Just visit Lindy’s Instagram: @krispies_ut to order for yourself!