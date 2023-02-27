SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – No one can turn down a good cookie, especially if it’s gourmet! Elise Thomas and Victoria Stephens from Cookie Co. feature fun cookie flavors every week that you won’t be able to resist.

Elise Thomas is the founder of Cookie Co. She opened her shop in 2019 to follow her passion for baking. Unfortunately, the timing wasn’t ideal as the start of the pandemic quickly followed the opening. Despite the tough times, she pushed through and made her dream happen, even when that meant selling cookies out of her garage. They opened their first storefront in 2020 and now they’ve grown to 17 locations with 40 more on the way.

Cookie Co. has a rotating menu every week that features three unique flavors along with their staple chocolate chip. This week’s lineup is certainly one for the books. Their Monster cookie is gluten-friendly, made with oatmeal, peanut butter, M&M’s, and chocolate chips. The Magic cookie has a graham cracker base with a flavor like a seven-layer bar. The Fruity Pebbles cookie has a sugar cookie base with cream cheese frosting, topped with Fruity Pebbles cereal.

Cookies are a universal sign of happiness and comfort. Plus, they’re the perfect way to celebrate any occasion. Whether they’re a surprise for a friend, a birthday treat, or even a celebration that you got your way through a Monday, cookies are a way to show love. Cookie Co. is all about quality and community — real butter, real eggs, and real sugar. Their Highland location is opening the first weekend of May, but you can visit any of their other locations to get a taste for yourself!