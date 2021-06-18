Gourmet caramel apples that range from all sorts of unique flavors

Caramel apples are a perfect, unique gift for events, weddings, business appreciation, and parties. Laura Clark, owner of Laura’s Gourmet Apples came by to demonstrate dipping a caramel apple and teach us how to slice a caramel apple!

Signature Caramel Apples:

They have created several flavors that aren’t available anywhere else and they have become their most popular flavors! Chopped toppings instead of melted. Along with monthly flavor reveals!

Where to find their apples:

Find their apples in multiple business locations within southern Utah with several more locations all over Utah coming soon! For customer orders that have large orders, you can direct message Laura on social media or give them a call. Their specialty is providing apples for large events where oftentimes it’s hundreds of apples.

What items they offer:

Two caramel apple sizes – large and cutie size. They also recently started offering sliced caramel apple platters which have been a huge hit at wedding receptions and business events!

Find Laura’s Gourmet Apples on IG, and FB to learn more and direct message her for business collaborations or event orders.



