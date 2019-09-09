Got a case of the Mondays? Why you should embrace it

Tamron Hall is starting a new talk show and its going to be airing in Utah!

Tamron says she wants her talk show to demonstrate that as humans we all have something in common, no matter how different the background they come from. She said her inspiration for the show actually came from her first visit to St. George, Utah. She came to Utah with Bear Grylls a while back and she said she'll never forget her experiences and the pure beauty of southern Utah. Tamron described scenery of St. George as 'being painted from the heavens'.