Gorgeous sights to see this fall

Photographer, Beth Kellmer sat down with Deena today to share some of her favorite hikes in Utah for the fall. She captures all of the beauty Utah has to offer and is here to give you her go-to spots!

Kellmer said the foliage in Utah right now is brighter and more vibrant than it’s been in a really long time, so you want to get to these places before it gets too cold. The first spot she recommends is driving up Provo Canyon because the colors are stunning. It even connects to Midway which has plenty of fun restaurants so you can make a whole day out of it.

Another one of her go-to spots is Big Cottonwood Canyon, where you can find the Silver Lake Trail. It’s very accessible and perfect for photo opportunities. Kellmer told us that she recently took a drive up there while it was raining and it made the colors pop even more so it’s seriously so pretty no matter what type of weather you’re dealing with.

A few of the other places she recommended were Bells Canyon Reservoir, located just before Little Cottonwood Canyon, The Alpine Loop, and Cascade Springs. She says there are beautiful views at all of these locations so you don’t want to miss out!

Be sure to follow her on Instagram to see all of the stunning photos she’s taken!