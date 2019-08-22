Gorgeous homes at the Park City Showcase of Homes

Want a peek at some of the nicest homes in Utah? Check out the 26th Annual Park City Area Showcase of Homes!

Pierrette Tierney Magleby, president of Park City Area Home Builders Association, stopped by to give us the scoop on this year’s Showcase.

This year there are 20 new custom homes throughout 13 developments in the Park City, Heber City, Midway, and Kamas areas. The combined property and home values this year makes it one of the most expensive showcases in the country.

The Showcase is going on through August 23-25 & August 30-September 2. It will be going on Fridays 2 p.m.- 8 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Just $15 will give you access to all 20 homes for all 7 days. To purchase tickets or for more information go to their website www.pcshowcaseofhomes.com

This segment includes sponsored content.