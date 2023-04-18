Lexi McShinsky, owner of Lemon Gowns, tells us when she started modeling four years ago she was self conscious. As she slowly got better, she realized that the right gown for her body type made a huge difference.

She started collecting gowns, and decided to share them with others so they could enjoy that special feeling as well. Lemon Gowns is affordable, and body inclusive with gowns ranging in size from 0-22. Lexi wants every woman to have the opportunity to feel beautiful and confident in their bodies for every special event in their lives.

The stunning gowns range in color, style, and length. There truly is something for every need, be it a date night, a prom, or a family photos.

Rent one get one free when you mention GTU!

Instagram: @lemon_gowns

lemongowns@gmail.com