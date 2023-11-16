- On Good Things Utah this morning – City Weekly’s Best Of edition is now out and we have the results for you this morning. Good Things Utah was just named Best Lifestyle Show for the second year in a row! Thank so much to all of our viewers and guests and team for contributing to the show that we love to be part of every single morning. It takes a village to put on a show like Good Things Utah!
- Our own host Nicea DeGering was named one of the top 3 News Anchors in Salt Lake City, with KUTV’s Mary Nickles coming in at number one and Fox’s Kelly Chapman rounding out that top 3. And our own Deena Manzanares was named Best Stage Actor for the second year in a row for her work on this year’s Sting and Honey production of Snow White! Congratulations to Nicea and Deena and thank you all for supporting 21 years of Good Things Utah on ABC4.
Good Things Utah wins City Weekly’s Best Lifestyle Show
by: Nicea DeGering
