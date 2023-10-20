Good Things Utah is officially twenty-one! We kick off our action-packed show with a table talk telling you the backstory of each host. How did Nicea, Surae, Deena, and our lifestyle reporter Savvy come to be here in these positions?

We’ll tell you, each journey is an interesting one! We also shout-out where we got our sparkly dresses, who did our set decor, and of course, a big thank you to our live studio audience and long time viewers. We wouldn’t be here without you!

Thanks for celebrating with us today. Cheers to being legal!