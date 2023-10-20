Sharen Steffensen is the owner and operator of Shares Cakes, and the perfect person to call in for a 21st birthday celebration! A blast in the kitchen, she always teaches us something new. Today we learn how to paint on a cake, and how to place decor. There are some great stores for cake decorating supplies in SLC, Gygi & Bakers C & C.

“It’s important to have fun when working on a cake or trying a new technique”, Sharen says. “There is always something to learn, there are always new and exciting things in the cake world! Be open and flexible to everything.”

To book Sharen, find her online: facebook and IG @sharescakes