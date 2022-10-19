- Here at ABC4, journalist Craig Wirth is a household name, a staple of our programming in Utah. He’s an incredible storyteller that weaves pictures and video with his words in way that not many journalists can. And he’s done it for more than 50 years. This time he turned his focus to Good Things Utah and the one constant that has been part of the show since it started in 2002, our own Nicea DeGering.
- He found the video that we thought was lost, he scoured the archives for the time the ladies danced with the Utah Jazz dancers, had a “practice session” for the first ever live lifestyle show in Utah, and discovered what has made our show magic for twenty years. Our heartfelt thanks to Craig for a wonderful tribute to a the show that has made us all one big happy family of Utah television for all these years.
Good Things Utah turns 20 here’s why it’s still Wirth Watching
by: Nicea DeGering
