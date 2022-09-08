- Today on Good Things Utah – We are live at the Utah State Fair for opening day! The fair runs September 8-18th and it’s ten days of food, rides, animals, rodeo and concerts. And there is a rich history when it comes to the Utah State Fair. Only nine years after the 1847 arrival of the Mormon pioneers to the Salt Lake Valley, the Deseret Agricultural and Manufacturing Society organized the first Fair and continued to organize and sponsor the Fairs until 1907. The first fair, then called “The Deseret Fair,” was held October 2–4, 1856 in the building known as the “Deseret Store and Tithing Office,” in downtown Salt Lake City across the street from where the Salt Lake City Utah LDS Temple was to be built. Later in 1909 the Deseret Store and Tithing Office (a bishop’s storehouse) and the Deseret News printing plant were moved to accommodate the construction of the Hotel Utah, which is now the Joseph Smith Building. The basement of the Deseret Store, displayed agriculture products including, “large hens from Land’s End England.” The handicraft products were displayed on the first floor, including, “a very handsome bridle, saddle and buckskin suit” and on the second floor were fruits of the orchard and garden, and household items.
- Plus, let’s talk fair food and the most unique fair foods we could find from around the country:
- SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS ON A STICK
- Minnesota State Fair: It’s really the “on-a-stick” component of this dish that brings the weird factor, as spaghetti and meatballs is a pretty normal dish on its own. In fact, putting such a traditionally messy dish on a stick actually seems kind of genius. So much so that we’re starting to think the traditional “fork-twirl” method is actually way weirder than we ever realized.
- DEEP FRIED JELLO
- Texas State Fair: For a hot second, we actually thought about putting this dish at number one, but the more we thought about it, the less weird it sounded. Like, no one really wants to eat Jello by itself, so why wouldn’t you deep fry it?
- BACON RAVIOLI
- Wisconsin State Fair: Bacon-wrapped ravioli? Not so weird. A ravioli where the bacon completely replaces the pasta component? Super weird. Aside from being delicious, this dish also begs the question: is a ravioli without pasta still ravioli?
- HOT BEEF SUNDAE
- Tennessee State Fair: Honestly, there’s probably an ice cream shop selling beef-flavored ice cream somewhere in these great United States, but thankfully this dish contains none of it. This 100% savory dish is actually just a bowl of mashed potatoes, marinated beef, and gravy arranged to look like a sundae, with shredded cheese “sprinkles” thrown in for good measure.
- At the end of the show – We can’t go to the Utah State Fair without showing off the baby animals! This baby goat is just three weeks old and it’s one of many babies that you can get up close and personal with this year at the fair. We hope you tune in for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on Good Things Utah.