- On Good Things Utah Hour 2 this morning – Some sweet news! Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through May 22, Krispy Kreme will give you two dozen donuts for the price of one dozen and a dollar beginning this weekend. You can head straight to your local donut shop or take advantage of the promotion or go online and use the “BESWEET” at checkout. While you’re at it, you might want to give the brand’s latest innovation a try. Late last month, Krispy Kreme unveiled its partnership with Cinnamon Toast Crunch and the resulting Cinnamon Milk Glazed Collection, which was designed to taste just like the bottom of your sugary cereal bowl.
- Plus, the adorable results are in: The newest Gerber baby melts hearts with her joyful giggle and loves to snuggle. She is also the first Gerber baby with a limb difference, as baby Isa Slish from Oklahoma was born missing part of her right leg. The seven-month-old was announced as the winner of the 2022 Gerber Photo Search on TODAY Wednesday, surprising her parents, Meredith and John, live on the air. “We are completely ecstatic. This was such a big surprise,” Meredith told TODAY Parents. “Whenever you enter your child in a contest like this, the expectation is that someone looks at her picture, so this is incredible and we are so happy.”
- Plus, it’s Deena is celebrating a birthday with her adorable baby Link (aka Butters) Happy first birthday with a sweet Yoda cake and lots of presents to little Butters!
At the end of the show – Decorating is essential to making your space feel like home even if you have a shoebox-sized apartment. But filling your space with decor could be doing more harm than good if you go overboard. To help with your small-space woes, interior designers talked to Kitchn on what's best to toss out to avoid clutter in your apartment. Click here for more: https://www.thesun.co.uk/fabulous/18392243/interior-designer-things-cluttering-home/