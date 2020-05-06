Good news about being good – Utahns are giving back more than ever before

- On Good Things Utah today – It’s Nurses Week and we want to say thank you to all of those working on the front lines of the pandemic. And we aren’t alone, a new poll says now more than ever Americans are being inspired by healthcare workers to give back. Plus, Wendy’s makes a surprising announcement about a burger shortage, will you only be able to order chicken sandwiches at the fast food chain? And Disney releases adorable protective masks for kids. And speaking of kids and kids at heart, Baby Yoda is now a cereal AND a monopoly game. We’ll show you the latest products to come from the Disney+ hit show.
- And at the end of the show, a call out for Mother’s Day pictures! Send us your photos of mom and we would love to share them on the air. Plus, how often should you wash your hair? A scalp expert says more often is better. And the $19 dress at Nordstrom that everyone is ordering. Hope you join us for GTU on this Wednesday.