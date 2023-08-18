SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Taking good care of your hearing early in life may help reduce the risk of long-term hearing loss and help you maintain your quality of life without the struggle to hear better.

There are social benefits to using assistive hearing devices such as a hearing aid – including improved communication (in person and remotely); increased confidence and ability to engage with others.

The experts at My Hearing Centers are dedicated to bringing a fresh approach to hearing care and education. With more than 100 centers located throughout several states, My Hearing Centers is ready to assist you with improved hearing quality.

Good Things Utah Special Offer: Receive a no-cost hearing evaluation for you or a family member, and you will have the chance to test out a pair of cutting-edge hearing aids with no obligations for a period of 30 days.

Please visit MyHearingCenters.com for more information.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by My Hearing Centers.