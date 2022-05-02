- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – Coffee is a morning staple, and if you enjoy the beverage regularly, then we’ve got some good news for you: According to recent research published in the journal Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience, those who consume coffee may be less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease (a type of dementia that causes gradual memory loss). The researchers came to their findings after studying 227 older adults (about 69 years of age) over the course of 10 years. The participants filled out questionnaires that detailed their coffee consumption habits in addition to health-related questions linked to six cognitive domains: episodic recall memory, recognition memory, executive function, language, attention, and processing speed.
- Plus, with our dependence on smartphones and the internet, a world where ‘Big Brother’ is always watching is more probable than ever. In fact, the annual transparency report issued yesterday by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence revealed that the FBI “searched emails, texts and other electronic communications of as many as 3.4 million U.S. residents without a warrant” between the period of December 2020 and November 2021. But what types of information does the government actually have in your file? According to a viral TikTok, there’s a way to find out what the FBI knows about you. TikTok states that under the Freedom of Information and Privacy Acts, you can legally request your FBI file that includes all the information the government agency has collected about you since the day you were born. And surprisingly, that’s 100% correct. Deena tells us how you can access your own file!
- And why one author says it’s time to cancel Take Your Child To Work Day: “When it began in 1992 in New York City, Take Your Daughter to Work Day, a brainchild of Gloria Steinem’s Ms. Foundation for Women, was intended to give girls the opportunity to explore careers and broaden their horizons. I remember as a child in the ’90s rolling around my mother’s real estate office on a desk chair, making copies of my face on the Xerox machine (you can look up Xerox if you don’t recognize that one), and listening in on board meetings. She was one of the few top-earning women in a sea of men, and even then I knew she was fighting for her place. I have no doubt the day had a positive effect on me as I’ve chased my own professional dreams. Then came March 2020. When the Covid pandemic swept the globe, every single day became “take your kid to work day.” As the world shut down that traumatic Friday the 13th, my husband and I scrambled to figure out how in the world we would manage two full-time careers with four kids age eight and under… with zero outside help from grandparents or babysitters. He’s a therapist, I’m a writer. Clearly, his telehealth sessions with clients in crisis needed more quiet and protected time than my deadlines required, so I learned to write with children on top of me. I learned to manage Zoom interviews for myself while juggling Google Meets for my kids. Eventually, we just pulled our kids out of school to homeschool them, and I learned to write from a tent or a rest stop or a picnic table at a park. Before the pandemic, we all cackled at the infamous BBC dad when his kids and wife made a cameo on his TV appearance. All too quickly, his brief moment of fame became our reality.” To find out more tune in, or click here: https://www.romper.com/parenting/cancel-take-your-kid-to-work-day
- Hope you tune in with us for a busy Monday morning on Good Things Utah Hour 2.
