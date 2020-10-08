Good 2 Know: Patch a drywall with Mike, Deena’s sweetheart!

It was a big day in studio, Deena brought her boyfriend Mike to show off his handyman skills! With his own business of over a decade, Mr. Nice Guys, he’s an expert! Many women find themselves suddenly single for a number of reasons, and may not know how to to do repairs around the house immediately. We hope to empower people with teaching them the steps to take care of business in and around your own home!

Watch Mike’s step-by-step instruction of how to patch drywall, and check one thing off your list today that you’ll be able to handle!

For help with all things fix-it, and window cleaning, contact Mike Van Brakel with at Mr. Nice Guys at 801-362-8134 and on Facebook here.

Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

