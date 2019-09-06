Golf for a good cause

Golfers were out in full force, for a good cause in August! The Randy and Laura Rahe Golf Classic is a fundraiser for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Utah. It helped raise more than $100,000 for the cause!

They were joined on the show with Mark and Natalie Hincks, who have three of their four children diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis. The family raises awareness about the disease as well as the difficulties of living with it. Those living with Cystic Fibrosis can take, on average, 30-50 pills a day. Regular doctor appointments, daily breathing therapy, and various other measures are used to ease the symptoms. However, the frequent poor air quality in Utah and extreme susceptibility to infections causes breathing to become even harder to those with Cystic Fibrosis.

After learning about the children in Utah who are affected with Cystic Fibrosis, Randy and Laura Rahe wanted to be involved in raising awareness. They created the Randy and Laura Rahe Golf Classic as a fundraising benefit for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Utah.

If you would like to donate to the cause, donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Utah to help provide research and treatment funding are greatly appreciated. Visit the official Cystic Fibrosis Foundation website to learn more.