SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Small Lake City Promo and JC Pro Design are teaming up for a notable charity golf tournament, “A Day at Hidden Valley Golf Tournament,” set to take place on September 18th, 2023, at the exclusive Hidden Valley Country Club. Distinguished attendees including local business owners, community leaders, and influential personalities will gather to raise funds for Utah Foster Care. The Utah Jazz Bear, will even be in attendance.

The tournament will feature elite contest prizes, such as a McLaren 570 GT and a BMW, along with enticing raffle prizes like a one-week stay at Boujee Beach House in Orange Beach and a Traeger Century 885 Grill.