Chef Austin Buhler joined us on the show with one of his favorite family recipes: Golden Mushroom Chicken. He says it is not the most photogenic meal, but believe us when we say it is worth trying.

Ingredients:

● 6 – 6oz Chicken Breasts

● 12 – Slices of Pastrami

● 12 slices of Swiss Cheese

● 2 Cans of Campbell’s Golden Mushroom Soup

● 1 cup sour cream

● Buhler’s Gourmet Seasoned Salt or your favorite seasoned salt.

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350*F Take a baking dish large enough to fit your chicken in a single layer and place the

chicken in the pan. Season each breast with seasoned salt. Top each breast with 2 slices of pieces of pastrami and 2 slices of swiss cheese. In a separate bowl, mix together the golden mushroom soup and sour cream. The

sauce will be thick but will thin out into the gravy as it cooks with the chicken juices.

Scoop sauce over each breast. Cover pan with foil and bake for 1 hour or until the chicken is cooked to at least 165*F

and is fork tender. The meal is best served with mashed potatoes, and use the sauce in the pan as your

gravy.

Instagram – @chefaustinbuhler & @buhlersgourmet

www.buhlersgourmet.com