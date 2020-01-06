Golden globes, a new set, and no shopping? Oh my!

Did you watch the 77th annual Golden Globes last night? Host Ricky Gervais claims this is the last year he’ll host. Again. We take a look at who’s on the worst-dressed list, with J-Lo leading the way in attire many described as, “bad Christmas gift chic”.



We have a beautiful new set for the new year thanks to Gatehouse! And Surae continues her tradition of unconsciously matching the set.



One woman went a full year without shopping for a single article of clothing. Could you do it? Hear what she learned from scaling back. And how did she have willpower at Target? We don’t know.

It’s flu and cold season. Gross. We all know oranges provide germ-fighting vitamin c, but what other foods can help? Broccoli and strawberries, anyone? Hands off the chips and soda, those are going to make you feel worse. Seriously. Put it down. Back away.