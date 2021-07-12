Going to the movies is back and the phrase that will change way you view exercise

- On Good Things Utah this morning – The Marvel blockbuster starring Scarlett Johansson broke the pandemic-era box office record by grossing $215 million in its opening weekend. Even with an option to watch “Black Widow” at home, audiences went to the movie theater in pandemic record numbers this weekend to catch the first Marvel movie released in two years.
- Plus, itching to travel? Maybe It’s time to try the houseboat life? More people are now taking to the water for their next Airbnb or apartment. Ali tells us how you could even Airbnb a boat on Lake Powell!
- And we found a TikTok video of a woman sneaking an extra bag onto an airplane in a hilarious hack. TikTok user @miniadvantures aka Ashlin posted a video of herself hiding a drawstring bag under her sweatshirt to fake a pregnant belly in order to avoid paying a fee for too many carry-ons. Using the popular “Nobody’s Gonna Know” audio, Ashlin wrote on the video, “When you get a $44 flight but can only bring a backpack.” She then shows herself boarding the flight, writing, “It worked!”
- Finally, one blogger writes this about changing her view of exercise: here’s how to stop viewing fitness as punishment and enjoy it instead. For most of my life, I’ve had a tumultuous relationship with exercise. This was mostly due to the fact that I felt like it was a requirement and I was never any “good” at it. I loathed team sports as a kid, and I’d put more energy into pretending I was sick so I could sit on the bench rather than participating with my peers. I had very little stamina and terrible coordination. Not to mention the fact that I felt like my abilities were being measured against my classmates’. To read the rest click here: https://www.huffpost.com/entry/phrase-think-about-exercise_l_60e59fe3e4b08ebff5e4b9db
- At the end of the show, foods that can prevent migraines. Surae tells us what to stock up on and what to avoid if you struggle with debilitating headaches. Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and more this morning on GTU.